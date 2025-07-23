Good news for Nintendo fans. Borderlands 4 is coming to the Switch 2 very soon. Gearbox founder and CEO Randy Pitchford shared the news himself. He confirmed that Switch 2 owners can play Borderlands 4 on October 3.

Some people were worried the game would be delayed until 2026. But that won’t happen. The game will arrive on the Switch 2 less than a month after other consoles. Players on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox can start playing on September 12.

Pitchford made the announcement in a fun video. He started very seriously. It sounded like he was going to share bad news. Then he suddenly shouted with excitement. He yelled that the game is not delayed and that it is launching in early October.

He shouted, “It’s October 3, you guys! It’s not next year! It’s so much before Christmas! It’s so much before Thanksgiving! It’s October 3, you guys!” Pitchford, who is also a magician, really enjoyed surprising everyone.

This is Gearbox’s first big game since 2K Games bought the studio. 2K bought Gearbox last year after its former owner, Embracer Group, faced huge problems.

In Borderlands 4, players become a vault dweller again. This time they face a new villain, the Timekeeper, and his dangerous army.

The game takes place on a new planet called Kairos. It has new features like a grappling hook and smooth world changes with no loading screens. Players can also enjoy better co-op with different difficulty levels for each player.

The price is also good news. Some fans feared it might cost $80. This worry started after Pitchford made some odd comments in May. But that won’t be the case. The price will be fair.

Borderlands 4 will be ready on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox first, on September 12. Switch 2 owners will get it on October 3. Right now, you can’t pre-order the Switch 2 version yet.

So, if you have a Switch 2, mark your calendar. Just a few weeks’ wait and you can jump into the Borderlands world again.