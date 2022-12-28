Switch Pro is not Coming in Near Future

Advertisement

Nintendo launched the Switch console in 2017. Since then, the rumours were claiming that the company will launch a new Switch console. The reports suggested that Nintendo was planning to release a more powerful variant with an improved screen. However, despite numerous sources seemingly corroborating this – including developers who had apparently been told about it – no Switch Pro is coming.

Advertisement

Switch Pro is not Coming in the Near Future

See Also: Nintendo Breaks Sales Record with new Pokemon Games on Switch

In simple words, the arrival of the OLED edition seemed to indicate that another hardware update wouldn’t be on the way for a while. Now, the Digital Foundry claims that the system was in Nintendo’s plans at one point, but was eventually cancelled. As of now, there are no plans to release a more powerful version of the Switch before its successor arrives.

Advertisement

This rumour has been confirmed to Digital Foundry by more than one unnamed developer. As for Nintendo’s next console, Digital Foundry says we shouldn’t expect to see it next year.

Digital Foundry also reveals that Nintendo is “worried” about transitioning from Switch to its next system. It’s a fair assumption to make, given that Nintendo went from boom to bust and back again with Switch.

If the company was really launching the Switch Pro and cancelled it. The reason behind this is not known yet. But we will update you as soon as well get more updates about it.

Advertisement

Check Also: The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie will Launch On Nintendo Switch in July 2023