In order to expand the scope of IT sector & provide employment for the youth. Sybrid joined hands with KPITB on 12th April 2019. Yesterday, Sybrid (Pvt.) Ltd, a Lakson Group Company, has opened a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) office in a collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) in Peshawar.

It is a first step of the the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government towards digitization as the office will serve as the first-ever BPO initiative in Pakistan.

Sybrid Joins Hands with KPITB to Expand IT Sector’s Scope

KPITB has established the office as part of the project titled “Work Around”. The aim of the project is to overcome the digital lag of KP and provide the digital solutions smartly. Youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who have IT background, will get a much needed grand-scale opportunity in order to test their skills and benefits from hundreds of IT-related jobs.

Initially, the BPO has been established in Peshawar, but it is hoping that soon the other cities in the KP province will start hosting such offices.

Yesterday, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sybrid; Ather Imran Nawaz, Chief Solutions Officer (CSO) Sybrid; Shamoon Haider, and other senior-level officials of Sybrid visited Peshawar to formally inaugurate the office alongside representatives from KPITB including Managing Director KPITB; Dr. Shahbaz Khan and his team, and Provincial Ministers Zia Ullah Khan Bangash and Kamran Khan Bangash.

