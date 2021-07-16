Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is very focused on Digital Pakistan, always emphasizing the development of the IT industry in Pakistan. In addition, one of the important departments the National Information Technology Board (NITB) working actively for the IT sector, as it was commissioned by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoIT).

The National Information Technology Board aims to address the operational challenges of all government departments and Ministries. The National Information Technology Board specializes in key automation, design, development, and implementation of robust IT technologies to promote the e-governance culture in all public departments and holistically develop plans, technologies, and infrastructures to boost the performance of the public sector.

Syed Hasnain Abbas Kazmi Appointed as Executive Director of NITB

NITB always tries to promote the wellbeing of Pakistani citizens around the globe by converting every Ministry into a digitally empowered public organization. NITB’s mission is to provide access to the government departments with information in one click to become more effective in using digital technologies with adequate support.

Recently, some major changes have been made in NITB management. Previously, Shabahat Shah was appointed as CEO of the National IT Board. Mr. Shabahat Shah has been removed from all posts on the NITB board.

According to sources, The IT ministry recommended the extension of Shabahat Shah’s tenure but could not get an extension as CEO of NITB so he could not continue this role.

On 15th July, the Ministry of IT has issued a notification to give an additional charge to Syed Hasnain Abbas Kazmi as Executive Director of NITB. Syed Hasnain Abbas Kazmi is currently performing the duties of DG Admin/HR.

Syed Hasnain Abbas Kazmi, newly appointed Executive Director of NITB has a degree of Master of Public Administration in HR from Punjab University, Lahore. He started his career in a private organization as Document Management Supervisor. He was working as Director General of Admin & HR in NITB from 2017, now he is recently appointed here as a CEO of NITB.

We really wish him Good Luck on starting his new journey and wish his appointment as Executive Director of NITB a better step towards Digital Pakistan.

