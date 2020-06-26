T-Series Removes Atif Aslam Song From YouTube following backlash

T-series has removed Atif Aslam song, Kinna Sona, from YouTube after receiving backlash from Indians out of hatred for Pakistani singers. This romantic song was first featured in the 2019 movie Marjaavaan featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

#TakeDownAtifAslamSong started trending on Twitter as soon as the Pakistani version of the song appeared on YouTube. After the hashtag trended on social media, it also caught the attention of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. MNS Cinema Wing president Ameya Khopkar gave “WARNING TO T-SERIES.

WARNING TO TSERIES

Take down Pakistani singer Atif-Aslam song from your TSeries youtube channel immediately else we will take a major action against @TSeries. #TakeDownAtifAslamSong @itsbhushankumar @mnsadhikrut @rajupatilmanase — Ameya Khopkar (@MNSAmeyaKhopkar) June 23, 2020

After too much pressure, T-series have to remove the song from their YouTube channel. T-series shared an apology, which goes as:

“It has been brought to our notice that the said song has been sung by Atif Aslam and this song was put up on the YouTube channel of T-Series by one of our employees from the promotion team. He was unaware of his action and erred while putting up the song. “We condemn our mistake and apologize for the same. We assure you that henceforth we will neither release, nor promote the song on any platform of T-Series. Meanwhile, we are removing the said song from our YouTube channel.”

However many Indians were not happy about the decision and believed that music has no boundaries.

The most humble artist ever @itsaadee ♥ We Indians loves you Atif bhai keep singing & made us fall in love with your heavenly voice. No one can come close to you when it’s about stardom amongst the singers 😊 #IndiaLovesAtifAslam #AtifAslam #Aadeez @TSeries pic.twitter.com/ru0CHF78hH — Ronak Surana (@ronaksurana02) June 24, 2020

Well, Atif Aslam is one of the most versatile singers in the world and doesn’t need any label to be recognized. Removing it from the platform will make no difference to him and people (Including Indians) will still love him.

Also Read: YouTube is Rolling Out Ability to Swipe on Album