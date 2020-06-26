T-Series Removes Atif Aslam Song From YouTube following backlash

Jawad Ahmad Last Updated: Jun 26, 2020
1 minute read
T-series has removed Atif Aslam song, Kinna Sona, from YouTube after receiving backlash from Indians out of hatred for Pakistani singers. This romantic song was first featured in the 2019 movie Marjaavaan featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

#TakeDownAtifAslamSong started trending on Twitter as soon as the Pakistani version of the song appeared on YouTube. After the hashtag trended on social media, it also caught the attention of  Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. MNS Cinema Wing president Ameya Khopkar gave  “WARNING TO T-SERIES.

After too much pressure, T-series have to remove the song from their YouTube channel. T-series shared an apology, which goes as:

“It has been brought to our notice that the said song has been sung by Atif Aslam and this song was put up on the YouTube channel of T-Series by one of our employees from the promotion team. He was unaware of his action and erred while putting up the song. “We condemn our mistake and apologize for the same. We assure you that henceforth we will neither release, nor promote the song on any platform of T-Series. Meanwhile, we are removing the said song from our YouTube channel.”

However many Indians were not happy about the decision and believed that music has no boundaries.

Well, Atif Aslam is one of the most versatile singers in the world and doesn’t need any label to be recognized. Removing it from the platform will make no difference to him and people (Including Indians) will still love him.

