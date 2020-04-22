Alcatel is making some ground progress in Pakistan. The company is located in Hong Kong and comes under TCL Communication Technology Holdings. It manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of telecom products like mobile, tablets etc. Alcatel branded devices from TCL Communication offer innovative, feature-rich experiences that make access to modern mobile technology simple. Lately, Alcatel has launched tablet devices in Pakistan which are available with official warranty. Now, this is a big feat to achieve. Previously, no tablet in our country came with an official warranty but Alcatel has made this endeavour possible. Therefore, I will be providing information related to tablet devices.

Tablet Devices are available now with official warranty

Alcatel 1T10:

The Alcatel 1T10 has an amazing 10.1 inches HD display. The operating system on the tablet is Android 9.0 (Pie). There is a 5 MP front and back camera. The power of the battery is 4000 mAh. Now, if we talk about memory space, the tablet has two variants. First comes with the RAM of 1 GB while storage space is 16 GB. The second variant comes with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB ROM. Along with it, there are both flip case and keyboard in first variant while the second variant has the flip case only. The first variant is available in PKR 19,999/- and the second is available in PKR 21,999/- with an exclusive Airlink warranty.

Alcatel 3T10:

The alcatel 3T10 also comes in two variants. The only difference between both variants is that one comes with a Bluetooth speaker while the other comes with a Bluetooth keyboard. Apart from that, every thing is same. The both variants come with a 10.1 inches HD display. The operating system is Android 9.0 (pie). There is 5 MP camera. The RAM of both variants is 2GB while the storage space is 16 GB. Both variants also support 4G LTE. The first variant is available in PKR 31,999/- while the other is available in PKR 30,999/- with exclusive Airlink Warranty.