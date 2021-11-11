In its ongoing effort to push for province-wide digitalization, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has agreed to initiate a campaign to introduce tablets in its schools. The initiative, called “Tablet-in-a-School,” is aimed at improving school supervision in the province through the use of tablets. While speaking with the APP, a senior government official from the Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SED) reported the development. He went on to say that the government is working hard to eradicate fake and incorrect postings, and that all teachers would henceforth be required to teach on their true post.

“Tablet-in-a-School” Project by KPK Government to Digitize the Education System

He also mentioned that a double shift initiative for enrolling out-of-school youngsters had been launched. In the initial stage of the initiative, 3,000 children were enrolled in 120 schools. In the phase 2, more than 400 schools have been chosen, with the number of such schools eventually increasing to over 1,000. The spokesperson also stated that an e-transfer strategy had been implemented to guarantee that transfers and postings were based on talent and honesty. According to the official, all posts and transfers are now done online.

The current administration has also implemented the School Bags Act to relieve youngsters of the stress of carrying large bags. Students Facilitation Centres have also been built at all of the province’s Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), where students may access all amenities under one roof.

The province administration is also implementing the Smart Schools’ Education Program in school systems, and agreements have been inked with the Programmed Minds and HOPE groups to that end. As many as 3,500 schools are also functioning under the Girls Public Schools umbrella, with over one million pupils enrolled, with 80 percent of students being girls and 99 percent of teachers being women. Moreover, the services of 3,000 school administrators will be recruited to achieve quality education in public schools, with 2,500 leaders hired in BPS-16 and 190 in BPS-17, respectively.

