To mark the unforgettable 6-0 win in true style, @zer0lifestyle has gone beyond the usual social media celebration or product drop. Instead, they teamed up with @pryze.io to launch something totally different—a mobile game called Mission Azaadi. Now take down enemy jets in Zer0Lifestyle’s new game ‘Mission Azaadi’.

Mission Azaadi is a thrilling air combat game that lets players join the action in a patriotic mission. Inspired by the legendary victory, the game is filled with adrenaline, high-speed jet battles, and a strong sense of national pride. Zer0Lifestyle and Pryze.io have created this experience to turn a celebration into something you can actually play.

This isn’t just about remembering a win—it’s about living it.

How to Play

Getting into the game is super simple:

Go to Pryze.io Download the Pryze app Launch the app and play “Mission Azaadi”

Once you’re in, get ready to fly, dodge, and fire as you protect your skies and bring the heat in this epic jet fighter game.

Why It Matters

This is more than just a game—it’s a celebration of victory and freedom. Zer0Lifestyle has always been about bold statements and high energy, and this launch takes things to the next level. Partnering with Pryze.io, known for turning real-world events into playable experiences, makes this launch even more special.

Mission Azaadi combines fun, pride, and action in one explosive package.

Final Thoughts

Whether you’re a gaming enthusiast, a patriot, or just someone who loved the 6-0 moment, Mission Azaadi is your chance to join the action. Play your part in the skies, show your skills, and celebrate this iconic victory like never before.

The mission is live. Are you ready?

👉 Play now at: https://www.pryze.io/zer0lifestyle