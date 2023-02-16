Advertisement

IoT and robotics have witnessed unprecedented growth in the last decade. It is evident through numerous developments in these areas. In this regard, Talabat and the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) have partnered with the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to launch food delivery robots in the mega city. In the initial stages, the delivery robots named Talabots will be tested in the Cedre Villas district of Dubai Silicon Oasis. Though, in the near future, inhabitants of Dubai will see robots delivering fresh meals to their doors.

According to available information, the ‘Talabots’ are now undergoing testing and will initially bring food to the Cedre Villas community in Dubai Silicon Oasis. Initially, the business intended to deploy three delivery robots to distribute food within the gated enclave. Due to the fact that Cedre Villas is a gated community, it is the ideal area to begin testing the Talabot.

Talabots: The Food Delivery Robots Being Launched in Dubai

The Talabots will only deliver within a 3-kilometer radius of the Cedre Shopping Centre and will take 15 minutes to deliver orders. The introduction of these new delivery robots will boost Dubai’s technical progress, but will also result in employment losses.

In addition to receiving delivery robots, Dubai is set to get flying taxis by 2026, for which the station designs were authorized at the World Government Summit in 2023.

