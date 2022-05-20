Tamasha brings Live Sports Streaming

With the objective of building a true Video platform of Pakistan for Pakistanis and supporting the local content ecosystem, Tamasha is excited to announce the addition of a breadth of Live Sports propositions.

Tamasha, a relatively new video streaming platform was launched 6 months ago in Pakistan with roll out on Android and iOS stores along with a website. As part of its content catalog, it offers the country’s largest news, entertainment, and regional live TV channels bouquet along with giving users access to on-demand latest Pakistani movies, classic hit dramas and regional content. To further enrich its offering and to provide the internet users in Pakistan with healthy entertainment, Tamasha will now be streaming live Cricket, Football, Tennis, and Wrestling tournaments throughout the year via its digital partnership with country’s largest Sports TV channel, Ten Sports.

“Video streaming use cases are heating up in Pakistan with a great shift in how users enjoy entertainment as digital consumption rises to all-time highs over the last two years. While bigger cricketing events still draw viewing behaviors on large screens such as TV, sports enthusiasts in Pakistan, owing to increasing internet and smartphone penetration, aren’t limiting their big-game viewing to a couple of hours of live play. They want to watch what they want, when they want, and how they want, especially when it comes to sports,” said Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer – Jazz.

“Our goal has always been to maximize our broadcast coverage ensuring that the Pakistani population always have access to quality live sporting events. Partnering with a quality digital platform like Tamasha gives us the opportunity to reach the burgeoning internet and digital user base in Pakistan. We look forward to this partnership and together developing new avenues to provide Pakistanis with easy access to live sports,”

added Aly Rana, Chief Operating Officer – Ten Sports Pakistan.

Earlier this year, Tamasha introduced Formula 1, the most prestigious international motor racing tournament. Formula 1 enthusiasts can now stream all Grand Prix races without having to pay for any subscription charges.

Tamasha allows its users to browse, stream and watch their favorite live TV channels, movies, dramas, and shows over Wi-Fi as well as the mobile data. Freemium and pocket-friendly premium content plans allow users to enjoy top notch streaming features with convenience, anywhere anytime.