Tamasha secures exclusive digital streaming rights for Asia Cup till 2027

Tamasha, has secured the official exclusive digital streaming rights for all Asia Cup tournaments till 2027 for the territory of Pakistan. The landmark deal includes the Men’s Asia Cup 2025 and 2027 tournaments, as well as the Men’s and Women’s Under-19 and Emerging Teams tournaments — more than 150 match days in total — marking a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital sports broadcasting landscape.

The highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to begin on September 9, featuring top teams including Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka in a fast-paced T20 format. With up to three potential Pakistan–India clashes, and the first fixture set to be played on 14 September, the excitement of fans is set to reach new heights as Tamasha prepares to deliver the entire tournament to digital audiences nationwide.

Commenting on the development, Aamer Ejaz, President Digital at Jazz, said:

“This exclusive acquisition reflects Tamasha’s growing stature as the go-to digital platform for premium sports content in Pakistan. We’re excited to bring millions of fans closer to the action by delivering a seamless and high-quality viewing experience for one of the region’s most exciting cricket tournaments.”

Since its inception, Tamasha has redefined live sports streaming in Pakistan, hosting marquee global events such as the ICC Champions Trophy, English Premier League, Wimbledon, and the Olympics. Available on Android, iOS, and Android TV, Tamasha ensures audiences can enjoy live action whether on the go or on the big screen at home.

Beyond sports, Tamasha offers a robust entertainment catalogue with 90+ live TV channels, Pakistani and international films, web series, and short-form content. In 2024, it delivered 12.5 billion minutes of content and hosted 250 days of live action. With the Asia Cup 2025 – 2027 rights now part of its portfolio, Tamasha continues to raise the bar and reinforce its leadership in digital entertainment.

