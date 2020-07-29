Tania Aidrus resigned as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Imran Khan on Digital Pakistan. In a tweet, she said that criticism levied towards the state as a consequence of her citizenship status is clouding the purpose of Digital Pakistan. Tania further maintained that in the ‘greater public interest’ she has proffered her resignation to the Prime Minister.

Tania Aidrus Resigns As Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Digital Pakistan

In her resignation letter, she stated that “I will continue to serve my country and the PM’s vision to my best ability,” In addition to that, Tania mentioned that she had returned to Pakistan with the singular purpose to contribute and develop the vision of Digital Pakistan.

However, she told that the recent discussion among the general public about her Canadian nationality is a distraction to her ability to achieve the long term vision for a digital Pakistan. She added,

It is unfortunate that a Pakistani’s desire to serve Pakistan is clouded by such issues.

Tania AIdrus was selected as SAPM this year in the month of February. Before coming back to Pakistan she had been working for Google for nearly 12 years in several leadership roles, her last one being “Director, Product, Payments for Next Billion Users”.

Check out? The Govt constitutes a special committee to address the issues of Telecom Sector