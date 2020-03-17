Tania Airdus Talks About The Digitalized Pakistan Policy

In an interview with The Mobile World Live, the Chief Digital Officer, Pakistan Tania Aidrus, talks about the strategy to be taken and challenges being faced in fulfilling the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr Imran Khan’s dream of a digitalized Pakistan.

Tania Aidrus Talks About The Implementation of The Digitalized Pakistan Policy

Tania Aidrus talks about a digitalized Pakistan in a very practical way, highlighting all the difficulties and plan of action behind this project, she confesses that it is no easy tasks and needs the involvement and support from the whole nation as one. She further added that it is a big change for people to bring and accept as it proposes to replace money with something less familiar.

Tania shares that she prefers keeping everything about this policy transparent and referred to the memo of this policy’s framework being shared on twitter earlier to keep it as public as possible. Through this, she wants the support and efforts of the nation as a whole including government agencies, citizens and global organizations. She highlights that she doesn’t want to repeat the same mistakes other countries did on the road towards digitalization.

Challenges To Overcome In The Path Towards A Digitalized Pakistan

She identifies that the biggest challenge in her path is that authorities especially bureaucracy needs to embrace and accept the idea of a digitalized Pakistan as a game-changer which they currently don’t. She added that the resistance in the implementation she is facing is less from external powers but from within.

How Can Global Organizations And The Mobile Industry Help Build A Digitalized Pakistan?

When asked about the finance moto of this policy and how can global organizations and mobile industries help it with Tania replied that connectivity is the core of a Digitalized Pakistan. Pakistan currently stands at the 35% mark when it comes to connectivity and she is committed to lifting it up to 70-80% but she clarifies that it will require the support of the internet as it plays a democratic role in today’s world.

She further added that she has been in close association with the mobile industry and appreciates GSMA as its goals are very aligned with the policy that is of connecting the people of Pakistan. She says that the mobile industry in collaboration with the government of Pakistan should be determined to provide affordable latest-technology smartphones, plans and data packages to the citizens. She says that 2G’s era is long gone and a Digitalized Pakistan cannot be achieved without the technological revolution Pakistan currently needs.

Here is the link to her exclusive interview with The Mobile World Live:

Tania Andrus Interview