tapmad Secures Exclusive Digital and Television Rights for the FIFA World Cup in Pakistan

tapmad, proudly announces that it has acquired the exclusive digital and television broadcasting rights for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Pakistan. This milestone further strengthens tapmad’s position as the first choice for sports streaming in the country.

Over the years, tapmad has consistently streamed some of the world’s biggest football leagues, building a strong reputation among football lovers as a platform they can rely on for seamless, high-quality viewing. With a deep understanding of fan expectations and evolving consumption habits, tapmad continues to position itself at the forefront of digital sports entertainment.

The FIFA World Cup, organized by FIFA, is the biggest international football tournament in the world, bringing together billions of fans across different countries and cultures. The upcoming edition will be the largest in the tournament’s history, featuring 48 teams, more matches, and wider global participation.

With this partnership, tapmad will stream every match live in HD on its digital platform. As part of the FIFA World Cup experience, tapmad will also introduce interactive features including live match timelines, lineups, detailed statistics, minute-by-minute updates, and Multi-Stream Split-Screen Viewing on TV app, allowing fans to watch multiple matches at the same time.

Yassir Pasha, CEO of tapmad, stated:

“This is a defining moment not just for tapmad, but for how football will be experienced in Pakistan. As the World Cup expands and brings more of the world into the game, our role is to ensure that access keeps pace with that scale. We are focused on delivering an experience that is seamless, uninterrupted, and worthy of the passion this sport commands.”

Aly Rana, COO of tapmad, added:

“The FIFA World Cup carries a level of passion and expectation that few events can match. Alongside uninterrupted streaming, we are also introducing first-of-its-kind features like Multi-Stream Split-Screen Viewing and advanced live match tracking, giving fans a more immersive and interactive way to experience the tournament.”

As anticipation builds for the world’s biggest football spectacle, tapmad is set to become the definitive destination for football fans in Pakistan, bringing the energy, action, and unity of the FIFA World Cup closer than ever before.

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