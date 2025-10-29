tapmad Strengthens Regional Presence Through Partnership with Robi Axiata in Bangladesh

tapmad, Pakistan’s leading OTT streaming platform, continues its regional growth momentum by expanding into South Asia through a strategic partnership with Robi Axiata Limited, one of Bangladesh’s top telecommunications operators. Having achieved remarkable success in Pakistan, tapmad now brings its premium live sports and entertainment experience to Bangladeshi audiences, marking a significant step in its South Asian expansion journey.

The partnership enables Robi customers to enjoy uninterrupted access to tapmad’s vast library of live and on-demand content, offering HD-quality streaming across devices. Subscriptions can be activated seamlessly through mobile balance or direct billing, combining Robi’s robust network with tapmad’s advanced streaming technology to ensure smooth, high-definition playback anytime, anywhere.

Yassir Pasha, CEO of tapmad, said:“Our partnership with Robi marks another milestone in tapmad’s regional expansion. Bangladesh has a vibrant and passionate audience, and we are excited to bring them closer to high-quality sports and entertainment through a platform that is built around convenience, affordability, and superior experience.”

Through this collaboration, tapmad continues to elevate the digital entertainment experience across borders. The platform’s extensive catalog of sports and entertainment content is curated to suit local preferences while maintaining the international standards that have defined its success in Pakistan and beyond.

Shawkat Quader Chowdhury, Head of Marketing at Robi Axiata PLC, shared:

“We are delighted to collaborate with tapmad in making premium sports and entertainment experiences more accessible for our users. This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering digital innovation and enriching our customers’ entertainment experience.”

Aly Rana, COO of tapmad, said:“Bangladesh represents an exciting opportunity for us to connect with a dynamic and growing digital audience. Our goal is to bring the same international streaming standards that define tapmad’s success, while tailoring the experience to meet the expectations and preferences of local viewers.”

Arif Adito, Business Development Manager, Bangladesh at tapmad, added:“This partnership enables us to reach and engage new audiences in Bangladesh by offering a high-quality, user-centric streaming experience that reflects both global innovation and local relevance.”

With nearly a decade of success in South Asia digital entertainment industry, tapmad has built a strong reputation as one of the region’s most trusted OTT platforms. Its continued investment in technology, partnerships, and localized content has positioned it as a frontrunner in redefining how South Asian audiences experience live sports and on-demand entertainment.

By combining Robi’s digital infrastructure with tapmad’s proven expertise, this partnership marks a new chapter in accessible, high-quality digital entertainment for Bangladesh.

