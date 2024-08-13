Tax Filers Get Relief as FBR Restores Over 100,000 SIMs

The mobile SIMs of 103,000 individuals have been restored by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) after they filed their tax returns. It was revealed through the Board’s official documents. The documents also show that FBR blocked 265,000 SIMs of individuals who didn’t file their income tax returns.

FBR is taking these measures in line with Income Tax General Order (ITGO) No. 1 of 2024. The main purpose of the ITGO No. 1 was to compel non-filers to file their tax returns.

Back in May 2024, FBR set up a Joint Working Group (JWG) to ensure the effective implementation of the order. JWG is comprised of telecom operators and tax officials and telecom operators with the task of managing the process of SIM blockage for non-filers.

The development highlights FBR’s broader effort to enforce tax compliance by targeting non-filers. Initially, the Board issued a list of 506,671 non-filers and directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and telcos to block their SIMs. Both PTA and telecom companies seem hesitant to comply with the directive at first. However, FBR held multiple rounds of negotiations with the authorities and afterward, they agreed to proceed with the SIM blocking in phases.

Also read:

PM Shehbaz Sharif Reveals Rs 800 Billion Tax Scams, Pushes for FBR Digitization