Bad News for iPhone Users: Tax Increases to PKR 85,000 on iPhone 13

This is an era of mobile phones and telecom devices, which are essential items these days. However, unfortunately, these essentials are also subjected to heavy taxes in mini-budget by the government making access to these devices nearly impossible for a common man. Also, for people who were thinking to get a new iPhone 13, the Tax Increase on iPhone 13 is 85,000 which was previously 46,500.

As far as other devices are concerned, the tax is equally raised to almost double on different price ranges.

Tax Increase on iPhone 13- A Major set back to the dreams

Sr no Price Bracket New Tax Old Tax 1 100-200 USD PKR 25,000 11,500 2 200-350 USD PKR 49000 16,500 3 350-500 USD PKR 68500 28,800 4 Above 500 USD PKR 85500 46,500

In the mini-budget, the government has raised a total of Rs 350 billion through new taxes. Since the Telecom sector accounts for 1/10th of these revenue receipts. 98% of the 147 million population use mobile phones in Pakistan, the majority of consumers will have to bear these ever-new taxes.

These taxes will not only impact the people with minimum income but also those who were planning to buy iPhone 13 will have to pay a hefty amount of 85500 which is too much.

Other than this, the tax on mobile phone recharge is also increased. The federal government has decided to charge a 15 percent withholding tax on every prepaid mobile phone recharge.

Also Read: iPhone 13 Users Complain About Lack of Noise Cancellation Option