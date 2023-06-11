The prices for locally assembled and imported smartphones will remain the same in the next budget for 2023-24. The federal government did not change the existing smartphones tax regime in the next budget starting from July 1, 2023. Taxes and duties on imported and locally-produced smartphones will remain the same.

Before the announcement of the new budget, some TV channels and digital media entities indicated the possibility of an increase in taxes on the import of smartphones. However, on Friday the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue gave a media briefing to journalists about changes in the taxation measures for 2023-24.

Tax Regime For Locally Assembled And Imported Smartphones Remain The Same in New Budget

See Also: Tax On Luxury Items to Remain Unchanged in Federal Budget 2023-2024

He did not mention any change in the tax regime involving smartphones and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

Current Rates:

If you are importing a phone from any online eCommerce website you have to pay the following taxes.

Provincial Tax = 0.9%

IT Duty = 9%

Regulatory Duty (USD)

$1 to $30 = Rs. 180

$30 to $100 = Rs. 1,800

$100 to $200 = Rs. 2,700

$200 to $350 = Rs. 3,600

$350 to $500 = Rs. 10,500

$500+ = Rs. 18,500

Sales Tax (USD)

$1 to $30 = Rs. 150

$30 to $100 = Rs. 1,470

$100 to $200 = Rs. 1,870

$200 to $350 = Rs. 1,930

$350 to $500 = Rs. 6,000

$500+ = Rs. 10,300

Withholding Tax (USD)

$1 to $30 = Rs. 70

$30 to $100 = Rs.

$100 to $200 = Rs. 930

$200 to $350 = Rs. 970

$350 to $500 = Rs. 3000

$500+ = Rs. 5200

Mobile Levy (PKR)

Rs. 10,000 – 40,000 = Rs. 1,000

Rs. 40,000 to 80,000 = Rs. 3,000

over Rs. 80,000 = Rs. 5,000

Sum up all the taxes and this is the amount that you have to pay for importing a phone.

Check Also: PM Announces Fixed Tax Regime for IT and Telecom Sector