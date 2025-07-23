Taxes on Mobile Devices: It’s FBR, Not PTA

FBR Taxes and Duties commonly considered as PTA taxes on mobile phones have become a growing concern across Pakistan, affecting users from all walks of life. In a country with a rapidly expanding digital landscape, mobile phones are more than just devices—they are essential tools for communication, commerce, education, and daily living. With over 198 million mobile subscribers, a tele density of 80.10%, and more than 150 million broadband users (penetration rate of 60.14%), the telecom sector continues to thrive. In this context, mobile connectivity is deeply integrated into the everyday lives of citizens. Yet, a widespread and persistent misconception remains that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is responsible for the FBR taxes and duties imposed on mobile phones. This is not only inaccurate but also misdirects public frustration away from the actual authority i.e. the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). In reality, all mobile phone taxes and duties related matters fall under the jurisdiction of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), not PTA. The organization responsible for setting and collecting all mobile device levies (taxes and duties) is the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and not PTA.

The FBR is the sole institution responsible for defining, imposing, and collecting taxes and duties on mobile devices in Pakistan. It has issued key regulations and various statutory notifications such as S.R.O. 50(I)/2019, S.R.O. 51(I)/2019, and Customs General Order 01 of customs General Order No. 01 of 2019 and subsequent amendments thereto. Additionally, the FBR publishes updated duties charts based on different models and market categories which can be accessed on FBR website. All payments made during the device registration process are deposited directly into FBR’s account.

Attributing such levy to PTA is a misinformation and shifts liability away from the actual organization. In reality, PTA neither levies nor collects any taxes and duties w.r.t mobile phones; PTA’s actual role is regulatory involving technical evaluation and support. This distinction is crucial but often overlooked, particularly in online discussions, social media posts, and even marketplace conversations where the term so called “PTA tax” is casually thrown around. Such misinformation shifts criticism away from the rightful institution—FBR—and unjustly targets a regulatory body that is not involved in fiscal policy.

To understand the process of mobile device registration, it is important to look at the Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS). Launched in 2019 under the broader framework of the Telecom Policy 2015, DIRBS ensures that all mobile devices in use meet quality and authenticity standards. It prevents the use of non-compliant, smuggled, or counterfeit devices by identifying and blocking those with lost/stolen, fake, tampered, cloned or duplicate IMEIs. The system adheres to both GSMA international standards and PTA’s type approval criteria. DIRBS is fully automated and links the PTA, FBR, GSMA, mobile network operators, and users into a unified digital ecosystem that enforces device compliance.

Mobile users can register their phones via *8484#, the DIRBS web portal (https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk), or by visiting any cellular mobile network franchise. Once a user submits device IMEI(s) for registration, FBR with its system WeBOC generates a Payment Slip ID (PSID) based on the applicable taxes and duties determined by FBR. The user then pays this amount directly to FBR account by visiting any commercial banks of Pakistan.

It is essential to note that all payments directly go to FBR and not PTA. It is important to highlight that PTA does not charge even a single penny for individual registration. Upon successful payment and confirmation from the FBR, the device IMEIs are shared with Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) enabling them to operate on Pakistani mobile networks. Consumers can check their mobile device registration status by sending the IMEI number to 8484 via SMS, visiting the PTA website, or using the DIRBS (DVS) app. It is important to mention that since the introduction of the Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) in 2019, individual mobile users paid approximately Rs. 83 billion in taxes and duties to FBR. When commercial import duties are included, the total rises significantly.

To encourage overseas Pakistanis to comply with legal registration requirements, the government has introduced incentives and facilities. These include 10% discount of taxes/ custom duties for international travelers if the device is registered by the traveler within 60 days of arrival, and a 120-day temporary tax-free registration window for one mobile device per visit. These measures not only provide relief but also promote legal imports and discourage black-market alternatives.

For tax-related inquiries, users are advised to contact the FBR helpline (051-111-772-772) or email ([email protected]) whereas for registration or technical issues, PTA can be reached at 0800-55555. It is important to note that PTA offers these services free of charge through its complaint management system, call centers, emails, and walk-in services. Despite being wrongly blamed for mobile taxes and duties, PTA continues to support telecom consumers across the country. On average, between 150 to 200 people visit the PTA headquarters daily for assistance with registration, IMEI compliance, or device activation issues. In 2024 alone, PTA received and resolved 199,722 DIRBS-related complaints.

Parallel to its regulatory functions, PTA also plays a vital role in developing Pakistan’s local mobile phone manufacturing industry. In 2024, over 31 million devices were produced locally. Between January and May 2025, another 12.05 million devices were manufactured. These figures signal a promising shift towards import substitution and greater economic self-reliance. PTA’s contributions to the national exchequer are also significant, with Rs. 112.71 billion deposited in 2021–22, Rs. 99 billion in 2022–23, and Rs. 54 billion in 2023–24. These revenues arise from regulatory activities such as license fees, spectrum auctions, and compliance penalties—not from mobile taxes and duties.

In addition to compliance and industry growth, PTA is working for ensuring service quality across Pakistan. It conducts regular Quality of Service (QoS) surveys and issues show-cause notices followed by imposition of fines on licensees who fail to meet their obligations. PTA also plays a key role in monitoring and regulating online content under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), blocking access to illegal material such as hate speech, pornography, and content harmful to children.

To address public dissatisfaction with mobile taxes and duties and improve compliance, policymakers may consider revising the current levied duties structure. One suggestion is to reduce duties on older or mid-range devices, using the GSMA TAC database to classify models as far as individual registrations are concerned. Adjusting duties slabs for high-end smartphones could also encourage legal registration, making it more affordable and attractive for the average consumer. These reforms would expand the legal tax net and support revenue generation without overburdening the public.

While FBR mobile phone taxes and duties are a necessary source of national revenue yet criticism and concerns w.r.t high mobile phone taxes need to be referred to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is a regulatory body—not a tax collecting agency. Understanding this distinction between regulation and taxation is crucial for fair public debate, informed policy advocacy, and responsible journalism. A better-informed public can help drive smarter dialogue and policy reforms that support digital inclusion, legal imports, and a stronger digital economy in Pakistan.

This article was developed in collaboration with Muhammad Farooq, Admin officer at Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

