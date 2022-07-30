Taylor Swift Tops the CO2e offender chart for her Private Jet

According to data released Friday by UK-based digital marketing business Yard, the jet of Taylor Swift has emitted the most carbon this year of any celebrity’s plane.

So far in 2022, the singer’s plane has flown 170 times with an average flight length of 80 minutes, for a total flying time of more than 380 hours. According to the statistics, her total CO2 emissions were 8,293 tons, with an estimated average expenditure of 128 gallons of jet fuel each flight.

“Taylor’s jet is frequently lent out to other persons,” Swift’s spokeswoman claimed. “It is clearly erroneous to ascribe most or all of these travels to her.”

Everyone knows that flying is the least environmentally friendly mode of transportation since emissions per mile travelled in an aircraft are substantially lower than in any other mode of transportation. Private jet passengers are the worst polluters in terms of emissions per person. It is the preferred form of transportation for celebrities. They frequently favour short-distance travel over environmentally efficient modes of transportation.

You probably saw Kylie Jenner's tone deaf post about her & Travis Scott's matching private jets. Well, we conducted a study on the worst celeb private jet CO2 emission offenders & the results are shocking. 😳https://t.co/hzoEOx86OY#Co2Much pic.twitter.com/gv4MGSqxZR — Yard (@YardDigital) July 29, 2022

Celebrity Jets made news last month when it was revealed that some celebrities use their private jets for short journeys of less than 15 minutes.

Drake reacted earlier this week on Instagram, attempting to explain one of his jet’s 14-minute flights: “This is simply them transporting planes to whatever airport they are being housed at for anyone who was interested in the logistics…nobody takes that journey.”