TCL, Pakistan’s No.1 LED TV brand rolls out another promotion to deliver its customers the greatest online shopping experience this Eid. The promotion has started on 13th May and will conclude on 29th May 2020. Putting their valued consumers on top priority, the brand is offering mega discount offers on the TCL Flagship store on Daraz.

During TCL’s Eid Shopping Festival, online customers will have an opportunity to purchase their favourite appliances at amazingly low prices. TCL’s irresistible promotions are on LED and ACs. Other than offering high-quality products, the brand is also offering impeccable service.

TCL and Daraz bring the biggest Eid Festival offering mega discounts on LEDs and ACs

To enhance the quality of the service being offered, TCL and Daraz are offering blazing fast service with free shipping through which the customers can receive their orders within a short period.

Reiterating the importance of staying home safe, Majid Niazi the Marketing Manager of TCL said, “As the COVID-19 crisis continues, TCL understands the complexity of the situation and promises to provide ultimate shopping experience on Daraz to its consumers in the comfort of their homes. We are proud of our partnership with Daraz, and collectively we promise to serve our consumers in every way we can”.

Faisal Malik, Director Commercial Daraz speaking about the Eid Festival said, “We are glad to have partnered with TCL for the Eid Shopping Festival as this is an occasion which is celebrated with full zest and zeal around the world. Keeping the current restrictions in view, we still wanted to provide our customers with a safe shopping experience for which we have added mega discount offers on all of TCL’s products. We are committed to providing the best to our consumers anywhere and at any time”.

As Eid is the festival of sharing love and joy, TCL is playing its part by providing huge discounts and free shipping on all of its appliances available on Daraz. Head over to the official TCL store on Daraz to start shopping.

check out? TCL Pakistan Launches Online Summer Sale and Countrywide Delivery

TCL is well-known for its operations in Pakistan since 2013 and in 7 years has successfully been able to become one of the leading players in the local industry. The brand has a presence in around 150 countries and has emerged as one of the top 3 Leading LED TV Brands in Pakistan with the main focus on High-End 4K UHD and big size TVs, in which it has a significant market share.