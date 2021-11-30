TCL becomes Peshawar Zalmi’s Official TV Partner for PSL 7

TCL becomes Peshawar Zalmi’s Official TV Partner for the upcoming Pakistan Super League Season 7. Mr Nausherwan Effandi, CCO Peshawar Zalmi presented a “5 Years of Partnership” shirt on the occasion to Mr. Majid Niazi, Head of Marketing TCL Pakistan.

Peshawar Zalmi & Zalmi Foundation Chairman, Mr. Javed Afridi expressed his pleasure on twitter announcing the 5 years of partnership milestone.

Miss Sunny Yang, GM TCL Electronics Pakistan said “We are excited about the renewal of our partnership with Peshawar Zalmi for the 5th consecutive year. We will continue to play our part in the promotion of sports in Pakistan and as a brand that is a promoter of sports and talent all around the globe, we will keep on extending our support to the team for promoting cricket and young talent”

Head of Marketing TCL Pakistan, Mr. Majid Niazi hinted towards another successful season with Peshawar Zalmi. He quoted “Our collaboration with Peshawar Zalmi has been a very positive experience for our brand and a fantastic opportunity to explore sports marketing, its our 5th year with Peshawar Zalmi and we plan to take this partnership to much larger scale. As PSL 2022 will happen in Pakistan we are very excited about all the opportunities this will provide to both our brands to connect with our customers. ”

Mr. Nausherwan Effandi, CCO Peshawar Zalmi presented the “5 Years of Partnership” shirt to Mr. Majid Niazi on the ocassion of agreement of partnership renewal with TCL. Mr. Nausherwan added “ TCL are great partners to work with and the fans are also looking forward to our partnership and what we achieve this year. We have already launched Zalmi TV together and worked on a VR App with Peshawar Zalmi players simulations for fan engagement. We are entering into the fifth year of partnership going into PSL 7 which reflects the level of comfort and trust both brands have built over the years. ”

