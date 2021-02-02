TCL Becomes the Title Sponsor of Peshawar Zalmi ahead of PSL 2021

With Pakistan’s largest sporting event just around the corner, electronics giant TCL Pakistan once again renewed their partnership with Peshawar Zalmi. The partnership was formally signed by Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi and TCL Pakistan’s General Manager Sunny Yang in a ceremony. PSL 2021 will see TCL serving as the main title sponsor.

Having sponsored PSL over the past few years, TCL has taken their partnership one step further. This new initiative between Peshawar Zalmi and the electronics company shows its continuous commitment and enduring affiliation with cricket. The brands also aim to combine efforts to promote the sport and bring young talented individuals to the forefront.

Speaking about the renewal of the contract, Sunny Yang, General Manager of TCL Pakistan expressed her anticipation for the upcoming tournament by stating, “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Peshawar Zalmi in 2021 as well. This year we decided to take our partnership one step further. As a brand that is a promoter of sports and talent all around the globe, we will extend our support to the team for the promotion of cricket in the country”.

Javed Afridi expressed his gratitude and said,” We are excited with the renewal of our partnership with TCL and will continue to play our part for the promotion of cricket in Pakistan. With the support of brands like TCL we hope to bring the trophy home”.

PSL T20 will begin this year in February 2021. 34+ matches are scheduled with this year being the second time when all the matches scheduled will be played in Pakistan, including 3 playoffs and the final match.

TCL is one of the leading players in the Global Consumer Electronics industry with a global presence in over 150 countries. With the emerging new technological advancements, the brand is committed to providing an exceptional experience with its products.