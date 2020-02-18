It seems that TCL wants to give something very different to its customers and that’s why it is now planning to come up with such a different idea. It is coming with a new concept of a smartphone with a slide-out screen. Wow! It is not a folding phone but a sliding phone. We hope the TCL Concept Phone will give you a different experience in the world of mobile phones.

We came across the images of the phone that surfaces online but we don’t know exactly how it will work. We also don’t know the name of the device as the company has not revealed it yet. But honestly, it feels so unique that how will it work when you slide the back of the upcoming phone.

TCL Concept Phone to Come with Slide-Out Screen

There is no any confirmation about the durability of the screen but personally, I’m seeing the best thing and that is the sliding screen.

No doubt, it is one of the most unique ideas that we have seen of the past couple of years. However, there are chances that this upcoming phone may face challenges in shipping due to the ongoing issue of Corona virus. But let’s be optimistic here.

In Sptember, 2019, TCL has also released the handset named as ‘PLEX’ that received good reviews from the users. The company is now also planning to launch the TCL Mobile Phones in Pakistan’s market too.

