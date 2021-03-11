TCL Introduces Thinnest 8K Mini-LED with Amazing Luminosity

TCL launches its flagship TCL X12 8K Mini-LED with a luminous smart screen TV, at yesterday’s product launch conference. The smart TV has high-end specifications with an 85-inch thinnest screen. The price is also high 9,999 yuan (1,536 dollars) but will definitely deliver value for money.

The smart screen TCL X12 8K is said to be the first OD Zero smart Mini LED worldwide as well as the thinnest Mini LED TV. This is the also smart Mini LED screen with the most LED chips.

Mini-LED Smart TV Specifications

The next-gen Mini-LED technological advancement is OD Zero. In this technology, the distance between the backlight and the LCD layer in TV refers to OD Zero or Optical Depth Zero. While LED TVs usually have a 20 mm to 30 mm gap between the two panels, TCL introduced “zero distance” technology between the backlight and the screen first time in the TV industry. Thus despite the fact that it is a gigantic 85-inches screen, but smart mini LED has a thickness of 1cm, which makes it the thinnest smart TV.

Thousands of mini-LED provide amazing luminosity, dramatic highlights, and a more vibrant, high HDR performance. This mini LED tv features an impressive luminosity of 2000nits with 96,000 LED chips. It also features 1920 physical partitions, a high contrast ratio of 10,000,000:1, and high-precision image delivery. With regard to picture performance, quantum dot pro-technology is applied in the TCL x12 8k Mini-LED smart screen with a 157% (bt.709) high color spectrum.

TCL X12 8K LED display is fitted with theater-level Onkyo 5.1.2 Hi-Fi, 8 channels, and 25 speakers, and a cavity of 7 liters is installed into the subwoofer system for the audio. Moreover the TCL X12 8K Mini LED Starlight Smart Screen has a 48-megapixel 3D ToF ToF camera, which detects air gestures more efficiently, enables the user to play and pause gestures, also a person’s viewing position and distance can be analyzed more accurately. Moreover, TV internal chipset and software technology have not been disclosed yet.

There is also no information on when the mini-LED will be available for sale. Initially, it will only be available in China at the price of $1536 (Approximately Rs. 241,000).

