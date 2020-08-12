For the last couple of years, TCL has gained immense fame around the world because of its brilliant LED TVs at an affordable price range. The 5 and 6-Series Roku TVs have been the best televisions for the money and now the latest 2020 series could perform better than ever.

TCL Launches 2020 5-series & 6-series Roku TVs, Starting at $400

The new 6-series encompasses mini-LED technology for potentially better picture quality along with gaming-friendly extra perks such as 120Hz, variable refresh rate, and THX game mode, and unlike last year its even bigger at 75-inch size. These advancements combined with an affordable price tag make the new TCL 6-Series Roku TV one of the best in the world.

At the same time, TCL is also offering the 2020 5-Series. Its price tag is less than the 6-Series and doesn’t include mini-LED, but incorporates some improvements like QLED and full-array local dimming. It is available in a smaller 50-inch size.

The company has also announced that it will also release an 8K resolution version of the superb 8-Series later this year along with the 2020 versions of its famous budget 3-Series and 4-Series models.

Each latest TCL TV will continue to be powered by the Roku TV OS. The 2020 6-Series is available in limited quantities, while you can purchase 5-Series from stores and online now.

TCL 2020 6-SERIES, 5-SERIES ROKU TVs