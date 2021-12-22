TCL Launches its 3rd Flagship Store in Karachi

TCL Pakistan reached another milestone with the opening of its third flagship store in Karachi, located at Bin Hashim Supermarket, Munawar Chowrangi, Gulistan-e-Johar. The store aims to provide customers with top-of-the-line products and a shopping experience that is interactive and amazing. Moreover, the brand is offering superb discounts, offers, and gifts with every purchase for a limited time.

The flagship store aims to strengthen TCL Pakistan’s footprint in the country, by bringing its entire range of latest televisions including Mini LEDs, QLED TVs, UHD TVs, and Smart TVs alongside Air Conditioners, Soundbars, Smart Air Purifier, and Vacuum Cleaner at discounted prices all under one roof.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch of the store, Majid Niazi, Marketing Manager of TCL Pakistan, said: “The new flagship store reflects TCL’s strong relationship with their customers in Pakistan and portrays the brand’s commitment to making the best technology readily available all across Pakistan. We will continue with our mission of bringing the most innovative products and giving the best experience to our customers. We will continue to strengthen our foothold in the country by opening more stores.”

TCL has been a name synonymous with quality in the Global Consumer Electronics Industry which, has allowed it to become a leading player in the industry. With a global presence in 150+ countries, TCL is working towards building a strong image and presence in Asia, particularly focusing on the Pakistani market by offering high-end, cutting-edge technology at affordable prices in the country.