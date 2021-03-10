TCL launches its second flagship store in Islamabad

TCL, Pakistan’s most famous television manufacturer, has opened its second retail store in Islamabad. Rauf Tower, DHA 2, Islamabad is the location of the newly opened store. Consumers should expect a hassle-free shopping experience when they go out to buy new electronics from the company.

The flagship store also aims to enhance the presence in the region by offering a full range of LED TVs, including QLED, UHD, and Smart TVs, as well as an expanded range of Smart Air Conditioners and Sound Bars, to provide consumers with a premium customer experience across the entire TCL product range.

Majid Khan Niazi, TCL Pakistan’s Head Of Marketing, commented on the store’s opening, “The new flagship store represents TCL’s good relationship with its customers in Pakistan and portrays the brand’s dedication to make the latest technology readily available all across the world.”

With a global presence in over 150 countries, TCL has retained its status as the No. 1 TV brand in Pakistan and the 2nd largest TV brand in the global consumer electronics industry. TCL intends to expand its presence around the country in order to provide consumers with the best Smart CE solutions available anywhere.