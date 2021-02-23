TCL Launches QLED C815 and C716 as Zalmi TV ahead of HBL PSL 6

TCL, Pakistan’s Highest Selling TV Brand, launched a special edition of Zalmi TV to celebrate their partnership with Peshawar Zalmi for the 6th Edition of the HBL PSL Cricket Tournament.

TCL’s Flagship QLED TV range including the C815 and C716 Models will be re-branded as Zalmi TV Models and will give consumers additional benefits including an Extended 3 (2+1) Year Warranty on the TV as well a VIP Gift Box with every purchase.

The QLED TV Range is powered by the latest Quantum Dot Panel Technology, Dolby Vision (Highest HDR Standard), HDR 10+ to give the best picture quality. Both C716 and C815 are equipped with Dolby Vision and DTS sound which ensures that consumers are provided with the ultimate surround sound experience. The QLED range comes with a beautiful full-screen bezel-less design. Further, this series is equipped with Hands-Free Voice Control, IPQ Engine, MEMC, Micro Dimming, AI technology, and TCL Android OS to give the full smart experience. 50, 55, and 65 inches C716 are available at PKR 105,900, PKR 129,900, and PKR 189,900. 55 and 65 inches C815 are available at the price of PKR 159,900 and PKR 225,900.

Sunny Yang, GM TCL Pakistan, expressed, “Cricket has always been close to the people of Pakistan. By launching the new Zalmi edition QLED TVs, we wish to enable the consumers to watch PSL with a cinematic experience in the comfort of their homes. This strategic partnership is a step forward to promote sports in the country by tapping into the enthusiasm for cricket. Also, this is the first time TCL is offering an extended 3 years warranty on its models.”

Javed Afridi, Chairman Peshawar Zalmi expressed his gratitude by adding, “We are excited to partner with the leading electronics brand for the upcoming PSL 6. We are positive that our partnership will spread the love for cricket and will be warmly welcomed like every year”.

TCL Pakistan is the official co-sponsor of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 6. We aim to promote this sport in the country. The TCL Zalmi edition QLED is available nationwide and online on the official website tclpakistan.com.