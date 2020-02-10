We have seen different TCL’s products in Pakistani market as it is one of the leading players in the global TV industry,and other electronic products. The Chinese brand has 13 Sales Centers globally including Pakistan. The good news is that soon we will get to see the TCL Mobile Phones in Pakistan’s market too, as the Chinese multinational electronics company is planning to launch its phones for Pakistani users.

TCL Mobile Phones to Launch in Pakistan

Once the Chinese company launch their mobile phones in the market, all the users will be able to buy the phones from its online store as the company is not going to do collaboration with any of mobile distributors in Pakistan. It is to be expected that the company will launch its mobile phones by the end of February or at the start of March.

In Sptember, 2019, TCL has launched their handset named as ‘PLEX’ that received good reviews from the users. We hope that in Pakistan, just like its other electronic products that include LCD, sound bars and AC series, its mobile phones will also get good response from users. TCL has been providing customers in Pakistan with advanced and innovative technology products.

Recently, TCL Pakistan also announced that they have again signed up to become Peshawar Zalmi’s partners for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 2020.

