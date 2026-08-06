TCL is reportedly preparing to launch two new smartphones for the European market. The upcoming devices, called the TCL P80 and TCL P80 Pro, have appeared in a new leak that reveals their design, key specifications, and expected prices.

According to the leaked information, both smartphones will offer modern hardware, capable cameras, and large batteries, targeting users looking for affordable mid-range devices. Official-looking renders of the two phones have also surfaced, giving an early look at their design before the official announcement.

TCL P80 and P80 Pro Leak Ahead of Launch With Dimensity Chips and OLED Displays

The standard TCL P80 will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Elite processor. The chipset will reportedly come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, providing enough power for everyday tasks, gaming, and multitasking.

For photography, the TCL P80 will feature a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), which helps capture sharper photos and smoother videos. It will also include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera for wider shots and a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery, offering enough power for all-day use under normal conditions. While details about charging speed are not official, the battery capacity suggests the device will comfortably handle daily activities without frequent charging.

The TCL P80 Pro will arrive with several upgrades over the standard model. One of its biggest highlights is a 6.83-inch OLED Nxtpaper display with a 1280 × 2766 resolution. TCL’s Nxtpaper display technology will improve eye comfort while maintaining the vibrant colors and deep contrast of an OLED panel.

Under the hood, the P80 Pro will use the more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Elite processor. This chipset will deliver improved performance for gaming, multitasking, and demanding applications compared to the standard P80.

The camera setup on the P80 Pro will remain the same as the regular model. It will reportedly include a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. This means users will get similar photography capabilities regardless of which model they choose.

Battery life could be one of the Pro model’s strongest features. The leak suggests it will include a larger 5,800mAh battery, giving users more screen time between charges.

The leaked renders show that both smartphones feature a modern design with slim bezels and a vertically arranged rear camera module. However, TCL has not yet confirmed any of the leaked details.

In terms of pricing, the TCL P80 will launch at €299, while the TCL P80 Pro could be priced at €349. These prices position both smartphones in the competitive mid-range segment, where buyers are looking for premium features without paying flagship prices.

TCL has not announced an official launch date for either smartphone. Until the company makes an official announcement, take these leaked specifications and prices as unofficial. However, if the information proves accurate, the TCL P80 series could become an attractive option for users seeking a balance of performance, display quality, camera features, and battery life at a competitive price.