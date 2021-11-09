TCL Pakistan and Daraz gear up for the Year’s Biggest Sale Gyara Gyara

Pakistan’s leading television brand TCL and the country’s biggest e-commerce website Daraz have joined hands to bring the best deals for this year’s Daraz 11.11 Sale. This year TCL Pakistan has proudly partnered with Daraz as a diamond partner to offer mega discounts on their products. The ‘Gyara Gyara’ sale is one of the most highly awaited online events in Pakistan, with countless deals and discounts on a wide range of products along with Easy Monthly Installments and Free Delivery. The sale will start on 11th November at midnight on Daraz till 21st November 2021.

Shoppers can buy TCL Mini LEDs, QLED TVs, UHD TVs, Smart TVs, ACs, Soundbars, Air Purifiers and Vacuum Cleaners at Unbelievably Amazing Prices. The eleven-day sale will give customers the chance to buy their favourite TCL products at huge discounts, right from the comfort of their homes with various delivery & payment options.

TCL Pakistan’s Marketing Manager Majid Khan Niazi spoke about the upcoming sale stating, “Daraz 11.11 is always one of the biggest sales of the year and we’re glad to be a part of the online shopping gala that promotes Pakistan’s e-commerce and is enjoyed by shoppers from all over the country. TCL is immensely excited about the sale as there will be some great deals, amazing discounts and branded products up for sale.”

Ibraheem Khan, Head of Brands, Daraz Pakistan said, “We at Daraz aim to create brand partnerships to grow our customer base in Pakistan. Each year 11.11 sale appears as an opportunity for all the brands to work collectively to bring the best possible experiences for the customers in Pakistan. Like previous years this time also we are excited to have TCL as our diamond partner and hope to give the best shopping experience to consumers”.

TCL has maintained a position of being the leading player in the Global Consumer Electronics industry. With a global presence in over 150 countries, the brand is working towards building a prominent position in the Pakistani electronics market by offering high-end technology at affordable prices.