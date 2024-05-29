TDRA Certification Confirms ‘Galaxy Watch Ultra’ Name

Samsung is working on the highly anticipated Galaxy Watch 7 series nowadays. The upcoming series will feature three versions with a new premium tier. Yesterday, a rumor surfaced online that Samsung may call the premium watch “Samsung Galaxy Watch X”. Previous rumors referred to it as the Galaxy Watch7 Ultra. However, it seems like it won’t be called either. Samsung will call it the Galaxy Watch Ultra as it aims to compete head-to-head with the Apple Watch Ultra series. It has been revealed through the TDRA certification process in the UAE.

Expected Galaxy Watch Ultra Specs

The Galaxy Watch Ultra has the model number SM-L705F. The Ultra variant of the upcoming Galaxy Watch series will boast cellular connectivity. As per the FCC listing, it will also support 10W charging. The Watch Ultra will flaunt a squircle matte case design with a round 1.5″ screen and a rotating bezel. Moreover, there will be three buttons on the right edge and a large speaker grille on the left edge.

The forthcoming Galaxy Watch is tipped to support 10ATM/100m water resistance and 100-hour battery life. It would be a tremendous leap forward for Wear OS as the best we’ve seen from Samsung so far is the 80-hour battery life of the Galaxy Watch5 Pro. The Watch Ultra will come with a 578 mAh rated capacity battery which may end up being marketed as 600 mAh typical capacity. Furthermore, it will be powered by the new Exynos W1000 SoC.

The upcoming Galaxy Watch will reportedly be water resistant up to 100m (330ft). It will have the same water resistance rating as the Apple Watch Ultra. For your information, water resistance is usually given as a pressure rating that’s why it is sometimes measured in atmospheres. The actual depth you can achieve is lower than 40m (130ft) in the case of the Apple watch and probably the Samsung watch.

The tech giant will launch the highly anticipated watch in July alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7 series, the Galaxy Watch FE / Galaxy Watch 4 2024, and the Galaxy Ring. So, brace yourselves for the biggest Samsung event full of amazing gadgets.