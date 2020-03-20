Teamup welcomes new Startups On-Board at the National Incubation Center

Teamup, along with its partner Jazz, is all geared up for yet another exciting journey full of new ideas, innovation and experimentation, as it welcomes its 7th cohort on board. From 746 applications received, 82 were shortlisted for the interview process. After rigorous three-day interviews by a panel of industry experts, mentors, and entrepreneurs, 18 startups were selected as Cohort 7 for the NIC, indicating an acceptance rate of 2.4%. The cohort brings in startups from diverse genres and technologies, including Ed-Tech, IoT, Healthcare, Logistics, Augmented Reality and many more.

After a week-long orientation session, marked by extensive networking with the team and existing startups, and many fun activities including yoga and games, both the team of NIC and our new startups are in high spirits for starting this exciting journey, and building relationship to extend beyond the one-year incubation cycle for these startups at the NIC. Details of the startups inducted are as follows:

Move It-A hybrid system designed to streamline freight management in the country.

DentiNect-Connecting dentists, patients and specialists through a digital platform.

MYTM-A one-stop solution for purchasing tickets for air travel, bus travel, and cinema. MYTM is developing Pakistan’s first payment gateway which will be integrated with all banking systems as well as local payment systems like EasyPaisa and Jazz Cash.

Aam Sawari-A shared economy platform for optimizing route selection and public transport

capacity utilization.

Free Animated Education-A digital platform, presenting primary and secondary school curriculum through the use of animations, in major international and regional languages.

Appointbox-An end-to-end system designed for managing business operations for salons, simultaneously serving as an aggregator for multiple salons, providing visibility to customers and allowing them to book appointments in real-time.

Work Cycle– A SaaS-enabled marketplace offering services across industries while maintaining the experience of a vertical marketplace.

Saving 9– creating a ‘safety net’ of first aid ‘literate’ citizens and robust emergency response systems.

Layesha-providing high quality, real mink fur lashes which match and beat international quality false lashes

Havenoid– a home automation startup, developing a system for load management, allowing users to use electricity in an efficient and smart way.

East Law– developing the ultimate search engine for law research, helping practitioners and students to improve their legal research.

TZK– Using AI to develop surveillance systems for data gathering through GPS for Land Information, Area Survey, and other multiple purposes.

Fuellay– Building a platform for pump managements to put their bad debt experiences for the public benefit and gain from the community’s experiences. This eco-system automatically builds the needed database of debtors/defaulters against their license plate.

Merafuture.pk– A platform providing cognitive and technical tests for evaluating students’ aptitude and recommending viable career options accordingly.

Smart Feet-A non-invasive wearable feet protection device for detecting diabetic ulcer (neuropathy) earlier and quantifying its level.

Zillion E-Learning– committed to high-quality instructional design and educational new media development, and provides a core deliverable of programs, courses, and learning objects for distance education, distributed learning, and e-learning markets.

Opportunities Circle-A platform for providing multiple opportunities, including scholarships, fellowship and exchange programs, internship opportunities and many more, to students and graduates.

Astral Technologies-An insect-killer device, designed specifically to kill dengue mosquito, in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

We look forward to adding value and assisting our new startups in transitioning smoothly through the rigorous, yet exciting entrepreneurial journey lying ahead of them!

