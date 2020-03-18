Teamup Signs MoU with OPEN, Silicon Valley For Future Collaboration Initiatives

Teamup, Managing Partner at the National Incubation Centre, Pakistan, is excited to announce a collaboration with the Organization of Pakistani Entrepreneurs of North America (OPEN). An MoU was signed between Parvez Abbasi, founder of Teamup and Project Director at the National Incubation Centre, and Farhan Younas, General Secretary OPEN Silicon Valley, during the Director’s visit to the US, in March 2020. The ceremony was attended by the honourable Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, who appreciated the initiative taken, and talked of how he sees collaborations like these, aligning with the Government’s vision of Digital Pakistan. Both organizations have decided to partner with a vision to project the Pakistani entrepreneurial community at a global level and to provide greater opportunities to startups in terms of access to mentorship, partners, and customers.

OPEN is a non-profit organization, with eleven chapters around the globe, comprising of leading entrepreneurs, business leaders, and corporate professionals. Teamup and OPEN envision to work together to develop and promote startups in emerging domains, including but not restricted to Gaming, Agriculture, Artificial Intelligence, Fin-tech and many more. Startups in the domain will gain access to mentorship from industry experts during the incubation period at the National Incubation Centre. Startups at the NIC will get access to the OPEN Accelerator Program, to be launched soon. International Mentors and Experts shall visit on a regular basis for imparting their valuable learnings to the NIC startups.

Teamup and OPEN have partnered to put their foot forward in enhancing the global impact of entrepreneurship, and in facilitating Pakistani startups to exploit their full potential. Pakistan is recently emerging as a progressive country for entrepreneurial initiatives, and international level collaborations can accelerate the growth of the ecosystem. The Pakistani diaspora has an integral role to play in this regard. Initiatives like these can connect Pakistani startups to the diaspora community, and provide access to international markets, investors and mentors. The current trajectory of the local ecosystem presents a great opportunity for engaging the Pakistani diaspora at various levels. This not only involves mentoring and investing but also identifying opportunities to kickstart new ventures in partnership with local startups. As the true potential of entrepreneurship in Pakistan is being unlocked, the perception of startups as high risky ventures is transforming into those promising high-yield opportunities. This, coupled with the government’s vision of Digital Pakistan, promises an exciting future for the entrepreneurial ecosystem to thrive at the national and international level, with more startups from the Pakistani community creating global level impact and becoming part of the larger entrepreneurial ecosystem in the world.