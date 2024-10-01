Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 FE last week, and it’s already catching attention for its well-balanced design, features and affordability. While it may not overshadow the much-anticipated Galaxy S25, the S24 FE stands out as a solid addition to Samsung’s budget-friendly flagship lineup. If you’re interested in a phone that’s both affordable and repairable, you might want to take a closer look at its internal design through a detailed teardown video from PBKreviews, now available on their YouTube channel.

The PBKreviews team thoroughly dissects the Galaxy S24 FE, showcasing the inner workings of the device and offering insights into its repairability. The teardown begins with the careful application of heat to loosen the rear glass panel. Once the rear glass is pried off, we see that the wireless charging coil and NFC antenna are not embedded in the back cover, as in some other models. Instead, they’re part of a separate daughterboard, which also contains a heat spreader designed to cool the phone’s chips during operation.

Teardown of Galaxy S24 FE Shows Impressive Repairable Design

As the teardown progresses, they carefully remove more of the phone’s sub-assemblies. Components like the top speaker, 5G antenna, bottom speaker, and the selfie camera all detach relatively easily. The primary three cameras, however, remain attached to the main board. To ensure smooth performance, Samsung has included both a heat spreader and thermal compound to help keep the system-on-chip (SoC) and RAM cool, preventing overheating during heavy usage.

One notable aspect of the S24 FE’s internal layout is the use of long ribbon cables that stretch over the battery, connecting to a sub-board responsible for the USB port and display interface. The battery itself appears to be quite user-friendly when it comes to replacement, which is a big plus for those who value a phone that’s easy to maintain. PBKreviews highlighted how you can remove the battery with minimal effort, making it one of the more repairable parts of the phone.

The teardown also reveals components such as the vibration motor, which are fairly accessible for repairs. However, replacing the display proves to be a more complex task, requiring disassembly of both the front and back sections of the phone, making screen repairs a bit more challenging. This is not uncommon in modern smartphones, but it’s worth noting if you’re concerned about screen repair costs.

One of the final elements uncovered is the S24 FE’s vapor chamber, part of its cooling system. Compared to the Galaxy S23 FE, the S24 FE has a larger vapour chamber, showing that Samsung is prioritizing better thermal management in this iteration. This could improve performance, particularly for users who run demanding apps or games on their phones.

Overall, the PBKreviews team gave the Galaxy S24 FE a repairability score of 8.5 out of 10. The teardown highlighted the ease of battery replacement and the availability of spare parts as key factors in this high score. For consumers who prioritize both affordability and the ability to maintain their phone over time, the Galaxy S24 FE presents itself as a compelling choice.

Samsung’s latest budget flagship is not only affordable but also designed with repairability in mind, making it a practical option for users looking for a phone that can last with minimal hassle. Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly device or just a phone that’s easy to maintain, the Galaxy S24 FE ticks a lot of the right boxes.