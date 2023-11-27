Tech Billionaire Elon Musk Reaches Tel Aviv to Meet Israeli President

The Israel-Palestine war has remained a hot topic on social media since it started. It seems to be divided into two blocs (pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian). However, extremist factions on both sides seem to be exploiting the situation. In this regard, in an unprecedented move, tech billionaire Elon Musk landed in Tel Aviv today to discuss “rising antisemitism” on social media with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

As per the sources, Elon Musk will also meet the relatives of the hostages held by Hamas during his visit to Tel Aviv. After announcing the meeting with Elon, a statement from President Herzog’s office was issued:

In their meeting, the president will emphasize the need to act to combat rising antisemitism online.

It is pertinent to mention here that the meeting is taking place after Elon was accused by civil rights groups of proliferating anti-Jewish hatred on X. The tweet blamed Jews for promoting hatred against whites, and Musk’s response, validating the statement as the “actual truth,” led to a fierce online backlash.

Later, the tech billionaire defended himself in response to accusations of anti-Semitism, asserting that such claims were “nothing could be further from the truth.” He also clarified his intentions, suggesting goodwill towards humanity and a keen desire for a prosperous future for all.

Musk announced his commitment to donate advertising revenue from his company, X, to hospitals in Israel and Gaza in an attempt to defuse the controversy. According to N12, Elon Musk was also expected to hold discussions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Also read:

Musk’s Antisemitic Tweet Forces Apple to Halt Advertising on X