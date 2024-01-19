Tech Boom: Pakistan Achieves Striking Surge in Revenues

Federal Minister Dr Omar Saif has unveiled a groundbreaking achievement in the realm of Information Technology (IT), with a staggering surge of 22.67% in IT revenues reported for December 2023, marking a significant milestone and setting a new record. The Ministry of IT disclosed in a statement that this remarkable upswing has propelled the overall volume of IT and tech revenues to an impressive $30.3 million in Pakistan.

Minister Saif attributed this unprecedented growth to the successful implementation of government policies specifically designed to bolster the IT industry. Key initiatives include the facilitation of digital payment systems, ensuring accessibility for freelancers, and the introduction of a 50% tax relief for retained dollars. These strategic measures have played a crucial role in fostering the advancement of the IT sector and, consequently, have contributed to the enhancement of the country’s economic landscape.

Acknowledging the instrumental role played by the Prime Minister and the Special Investment Facilitation Council, Minister Saif expressed gratitude for their unwavering commitment to creating an environment conducive to the growth of the IT industry. He highlighted the collaborative efforts that have been instrumental in the successful implementation of measures supporting the IT and telecommunication sector.

Dr Omar Saif emphasized the broader objectives of these policies, underscoring the government’s overarching goal to promote the development of the IT and telecom sector as a means to fortify the national economy. He asserted that these policies were only the initial steps in a larger strategy, with more significant outcomes anticipated in the near future.

Revealing the positive impact of these initiatives, Dr Saif announced that the targeted goal of $10 billion for IT exports was on the verge of realization. His confidence in the ongoing reforms suggests that a smoother trajectory toward the growth and prosperity of the IT industry has been paved, promising positive outcomes for the nation.

As Pakistan continues on its path to becoming a hub for IT innovation, these policy-driven advancements signal a promising future for the tech sector. The ripple effect of these positive developments to unfold in the coming years, with the potential to significantly contribute to the overall economic well-being of the nation.

