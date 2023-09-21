Tech Evolution: Qualcomm Reveals 10G Fiber Gateway with Wi-Fi 7

The famous chip manufacturer Qualcomm launched a new ’10G Fiber Gateway Platform’ to step into a “new era of home connectivity.” The new platform features multi-gigabit Wi-Fi 7 and ‘Qualcomm Service Defined’ Wi-Fi technology.

According to Qualcomm, its ‘Service Defined’ technology will offer a “unified data flow management architecture.” In simple words, the platform can adapt to user activities, such as gaming, streaming, or video conferencing.

Furthermore, as per a press release shared by Qualcomm, the company believes that the new connectivity platform will be utilizing newly deployed fibre optic cable and modern technology such as Wi-Fi 7 to offer improved home connectivity.

The company is also keen on rendering service providers tools to enhance performance. Qualcomm claims that the ‘Service Defined’ can offer service providers “unprecedented orchestration and insights” that can improve the overall experience for subscribers. In addition, the company says that it will allow service providers to offer differentiated services optimized for numerous uses, like gaming or work-from-home.

Beyond Service Defined, Qualcomm says the 10G Fiber Gateway will enable 10Gbps “to and through the home” thanks to 10G Passive Optical Network (PON) tech and multi-gigabit Wi-Fi 7. Moreover, the company informed that the 10G Fiber Gateway and Service Defined Wi-Fi will be commercially available by summer 2024.

Also read:

Qualcomm Unveils A 4nm Chipset: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2