The year’s most awaited sale, Daraz 11:11, and this time around tech giant Xiaomi has collaborated with the e-commerce giant as its Diamond partner for the 11:11 sale! Are you excited and hyped up to get your hands on some cutting-edge tech at an amazing price. Xiaomi being the global 2nd largest mobile phone manufacturer with milestones and support from fans around the world, is offering amazing offers & discounts to everyone.

Tech Giant Xiaomi Joins Daraz on its 11.11 Sale as the Diamond Partner

If you are looking for an upgrade then this sale is what you have been waiting for! Get your hands on a sleek and premium phone like Redmi 10 and Mi 11Lite 5G NE at a whopping price.

So the discounts and amazing offers will be on these following products which you cannot miss.

These include,

Redmi 10

Mi 11 Lite 5G NE

Upgrading your lifestyle by investing in eco-products could be transformative. Some of the products that will have an exciting sale on them include:

Mi Watch

Redmi Buds 3 Pro

Mi Band 6

Mi Band 5

The treat doesn’t just end at the above mentioned, win more discounts & vouchers this 11:11 by participating in fun games. (one rupee game, shake shake vouchers etc.) Yes you read it right, discounts and then some more freebies!

The tech giant also has a lot of giveaways planned so get ready, stay tuned and keep hitting the ‘add to cart button’. So trust us, you do not want to miss out on the biggest Xiaomi Day ever happening on the 18th of November 2021.

Check out? Popular Smartphone Manufacturer Oppo Collaborates with Daraz for their Annual 11.11 Sale