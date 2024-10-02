Tech Institutes in Pakistan Lead the Charge in Addressing IT Sector Talent Shortage

Pakistan’s IT industry has experienced noteworthy growth in recent years, positioning itself as a key player in the global digital economy. However, this rapid development has brought a major challenge for this sector: a shortage of skilled professionals. This talent gap is jeopardizing the industry’s potential to compete on a global scale. It is no doubt a critical issue that requires urgent attention.

Asfand Yar Khan, Director General (IT) at the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, underscored the importance of this sector in an interview. He stated:

“The impact of the IT sector on both developed and developing economies is transformative. It is a major force behind economic growth, redefining how economies function. However, despite its rapid growth, one of the primary challenges for Pakistan’s IT industry is the shortage of skilled professionals. Many companies are struggling to find talent with the necessary technical expertise.”

Tech Institutes in Pakistan Step Up to Bridge Pakistan’s IT Skills Gap

According to a UNDP National Human Development Survey, 64% of Pakistan’s population is under the age of 30, with 29% between the ages of 15 and 29. There’s a large pool of potential talent. The Pakistan Economic Survey 2023-24 discloses that Pakistan has an unemployment rate of 11.1% among youth aged 15-24, with 4.5 million individuals currently unemployed. Moreover, the survey highlights a total labor force of 71.8 million, with 67.3 million people employed. The remaining 4.5 million unemployed people, especially young people and women, underscore the need for targeted interventions in skill development. The unemployment rate for Pakistani women is notably higher at 14.4%, compared to 10% for men.

The good news is that leading tech institutes in Pakistan are stepping up their efforts to address this growing skills gap. Institutions like the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Information Technology University (ITU), and COMSATS University have revised their curriculums to include critical in-demand fields. For instance, cloud computing, machine learning, and blockchain technology. According to Mr. Asfand, these training programs are necessary for aligning the workforce with the current needs of the IT industry.

Other than that, the government needs to create more specialized institutes and robust training programs to fully leverage the potential of Pakistan’s IT sector. Pakistan can help its IT industry remain competitive in the rapidly developing global digital economy by equipping the young workforce with appropriate skills. However, closing the talent gap will be essential to unlocking its full potential.

