Yesterday, Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput, inaugurated the TechLeads portal. The main purpose of launching this platform is to connect Pakistan’s IT industry with the Pakistani diaspora.

TechLeads Portal- A Step to Connect Pakistan’s IT industry and Pakistani Diaspora

The launching ceremony of this portal was held in the committee room of the Ministry of IT. Senior officers of the Ministry of IT & Telecom and Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary IT, Dr Sohail Rajput, said that

PSEB’s TechLeads portal initiative, with a focus on creating linkages between Pakistan’s IT industry and Pakistani diaspora, is a step in the right direction. It can potentially enhance the probability of closing sales orders for Pakistani IT companies since overseas settled Pakistani IT professionals are well versed with local culture and business norms and have the necessary connections in their respective countries of residence, he added.

Secretary IT also appreciated the management of PSEB for developing the portal.

Osman Nasir, Managing Director PSEB, said

the online match-making tools on the TechLeads portal would provide Pakistani IT companies with an opportunity to solicit the services of Pakistani expatriates in multiple countries. It is expected to contribute significantly to the efforts of enhancing Pakistan’s IT exports. at the same time develop Pakistan’s image as a tech destination for outsourcing and investment, he added.

Source: TechJuicers



