Technology Can’t Replace Teachers, COVID-19 Proves

Coronavirus has made us realised that flipping the coin is not just a game but relates to real life. Only in a span of days, our lives are totally flipped. The education system, the regular routine and work routine is disturbed. Under these circumstances, when we have quarantined ourselves and taking the help of technology to get things done. It has given rise to the trend of homeschooling is increasing. However, with COVID-19 outbreak, we have realized that technology can’t replace teachers.

Educators are working hard to deliver education to children. Thanks to laptops, mobile and video conferencing apps that have made connectivity easier than before. However, many students are not taking the trend seriously; instead, they are making fun of the overall procedure. Many students do not even appear in the video calls, knowing that it will not affect their school attendance.

Technology and Teachers

Schools are currently very confused to deal with the latest technology, so are the parents. However, schools should take this time positively, testing and evaluating the trends in education and should discover ways for new educational practices.

Specifically, in Pakistan, where we have an average of four children at home, the need for putting technology in the hands of students comes at an extremely high cost. No doubt, well-trained teachers in schools are irreplaceable. No doubt, technology is the best tool when it comes to seeking knowledge; however, learning is a social process of comparing new information with the one that is known and experienced.

In this regard, students need teacher’s assistance on and of even with the information that is available through the internet. Though the internet is loaded with technology but absorbing that information to students mind is an entirely different idea which is not possible without a teacher’s help.

