Justice Project Pakistan Hosts “Technology for Justice Forum”

Justice Project Pakistan with support from the Federal Republic of Germany hosted the “Technology for Justice Forum” (T4JF). The conference was dedicated to the promotion of technology-based innovations to bring legal reforms in Pakistan and finding ways to further strengthen the legal system by incorporating technological solutions.

The first of its kind forum brought Pakistan thought leaders including senior government stakeholders, civil society members, academics, key stakeholders from the ministries of law, human rights, science and technology, senior judges and lawyers, as well as ambassadors of various donor countries – all committed to supporting the indigenous, innovative efforts made to strengthen the rule of law in the country.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice of Supreme Court Pakistan, graced the occasion as chief guest. Punjab government spokesperson Hasaan Khawar said technology was bringing about a revolution in the world and rule of law was the foundation for any society to function. He said a large number of prisoners was one of the major problems of the government.

Senator Ali Zafar said should be seen how the use of technology could work to minimise the common people’s problems.

“Our basic and major problem is the delay in dispensation of justice. I have told Prime Minister Imran Khan that our party is a symbol of justice so we should also serve to reduce the problems facing our judiciary.”

He said the prime minister was willing to work for the improvement of the justice system.

JPP Chief Executive Sara Bilal said,

After witnessing the exchange of ideas at T4JF, I am extremely excited for the future and look forward to seeing the brilliant initiatives discussed materialising in the coming months.

Source: The Nation