Technology Trends 2020: What Experts Have To Say

For the technology world, 2019 has been another big year. We’ve seen some of our most respected companies take hold of aggressive cyber attacks, watched AI continue to revolutionize the healthcare industry, and seen increased adoption of advanced smart home technology that transforms everything from office to home. However, the digital revolution is far from over, and 2020 is set to be even bigger and more transformative in technology trends. So here, industry experts are putting forward their thoughts on what the New Year has to offer.

1. Realizing the value of data

Intelligent planning involves applying machine learning and AI to processes of market prediction and preparation. Intelligent planning can play an important role in the preparing of the workforce. While people tend to be the biggest asset of an organization, they can also be one of its biggest costs. It is therefore essential to ensure that people with the right skills are in the right place at the right time. Intelligent planning can help businesses to do so by recognizing creative ways in which the workforce can be mobilized efficiently using internal data (marketing and advertising plans; product launches; historical demand) and external data (sensitivity to social media, etc.) to predict demand and the appropriate personnel.

2. Cyber-risks will reach new heights

As technology evolves, so does the landscape of the threat. What all this serves to emphasize is the fact that successful cyber attacks usually occur when companies do not get the basic security concepts right. While most ransomware has infiltrated traditional IT networks to date and is financially motivated, attackers are likely to develop more advanced ransomware specifically designed to disrupt critical national infrastructure. Such fast-moving initiatives will target networks of industrial control in the electricity, telecommunications, water, and transportation sectors, as well as other structures that rely on public services.

3. The future of work

By 2020, the workforce will see’ increased teamwork,’ with humans and robots working side-by-side increasingly together. He is not necessarily new: people have been experimenting for many years with technologies such as computers and mobile phones. What’s fresh, however, is the emergence of integration of human-machine. This goes hand in hand with advanced robotic technology, providing power to intelligent assistants from ‘ smart glasses. ‘ In addition, autonomous robots will be able to take on even more tasks, allowing people to focus on the real work of adding value.

4. Balancing tech lash and innovation

Amid the technology innovation that gives rise to a whole host of advantages and transformations in technology trends. In 2020, policymakers will be grappling with the need to put in place rigorous legislation to protect society from the negative effects of these innovations without hindering innovation.

Ultimately, businesses need to be prepared to ramp up their digital transformation journeys over the coming year while ensuring that there is no back seat in the process for security. 2020 is set to be a great and exciting year for the digital age, but without its concerns it will not come.