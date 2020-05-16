TECNO Mobiles has finally activated its “TECNO 100 Million Discount Offer” to double your Eid happiness. This CSR activity unveiled by TECNO is full of surprises. The Promotional Ambassador of this campaign is Alizeh Shah, a celebrated television celebrity of Pakistan. The stirring campaign includes various discount offers, cash back offers, online lucky draws and many more exciting gift hampers.

TECNO Activated Its Ramadan Campaign: “100 Million Discount Offer”

TECNO’s latest budget-friendly smartphones: Camon12 Air, Spark 4, and Spark 4 lite would also be available on exclusive discount prices during this Ramadan activity.

To avail these exclusive discounts all you have to do is to purchase TECNO handset and get a cashback of Rs. 1000 starting from May 16th till 24th. After making the purchase you would be required to give your details in the promotional flyer to get an entry ticket for the Online Lucky Draw, giving you a chance to win exciting surprises like, motorcycles, LED TV, latest Camon 15 Pro and Pouvoir 4, washing machines, microwaves and many more!

The Lucky Draw would be Live Streamed on TECNO’s official Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TecnoMobilePakistan.The buyers could stay tuned with the official page to get updates on the lucky draw. The Lucky Draw would have two grand separate Rounds.

The 1st Round would go Live on 19th May, 2020 at 7p.m. in the evening and the 2nd Round on 23rd May, 2020 at 7p.m. If you lose in the first round you can re-participate in the second. However, if you win in the first round you cannot participate again.

Winners would be announced publicly trough their unique IMEI numbers Live on the Facebook web. Results would be made public for the viewers. Customers can dial *#06# to retrieve their IMEI number. If you happen to win the Lucky Draw you would be required to provide your CNIC, Name, Box and phone’s IMEI picture details to the brands’ official account. From there, TECNO’s social media team would guide you to claim your rewards.

TECNO has always kept its legacy of being known as the people’s brand. With this bounteous Ramadan campaign, the brand has again elevated itself in the mobile phone industry. With advanced innovation and a combination of innovative CSR activities TECNO is all set to reach new heights of success in the future.