Tecno All Set to Launch Camon 19 Series Globally on June 14

Tecno company is all set to launch their Camon 19 series in the global market. The launching event is scheduled for the 14th of June. The event will be conducted in New York, in which the Tecno Camon 19 series will be unveiled.

The Tecno company is trying to weave its way into the United States market. The Camon 19 series seems to be the perfect device that fulfils the criteria of the US market. The Camon 19 is a perfect blend of combining stylish designs and cutting-edge technology, delivering reliable products. The Camon 19, for its thin bezel, dual-ring and triple camera setup has recently been awarded with the iF Design Award,

The Camon 19 Pro will be part of the Camon 19 series and during the event the 19 Pro will be showcased. As the event is the first-ever event in US, the company is more focused on showcasing the company’s premium products to target the higher echelons of the US market.

The Camon 19 series has the vanilla, Pro and two other models. The Android 13 beta upgrade is speculated to be offered on the Camon 19 5G model. This makes the Camon 19 the first device to receive the Android 13 beta.

On the June 14 global launch event Camon 19 series will be seeing a number of fashion and tech stars present at the event.

The launch event is less than a week away.

