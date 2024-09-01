TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

TECNO, Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand, has proudly joined hands with Hope Uplift Foundation in an inspiring initiative aimed at promoting education in technological advancement.

The initiative was officially launched at a charity event on September 1st in Lahore, with Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s first Olympian to win gold in track and field at the Paris 2024 Olympics, as the chief guest. His presence added a remarkable touch to the occasion, symbolizing the determination and passion that have recently captivated the world.

TECNO has taken a major step in empowering technology by establishing a fully equipped computer lab and donating 20 computers to the NGO. But this is just the beginning. The smartphone brand has promised to make further impact through its CSR activities, which include providing technological training and professional courses for the students. By equipping them with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly advancing digital world, TECNO will pave new avenues for employment and self-sufficiency for the rising generation.

Arshad Nadeem, the chief guest, remarked, “I am deeply honored and happy to be part of this remarkable initiative. The youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow , and they need our support. Education, combined with devoted learning and hard work, is the path to progress. By empowering this generation with the tools they need, we are setting the foundation for Pakistan’s bright future.”

This collaboration shows TECNO’s dedication to driving positive social change and enabling communities through innovative solutions. TECNO’s involvement in this cause once again highlights its role as a pioneer in corporate social responsibility, consistently working towards the betterment of society. This collaboration not only enhances access to education but also contributes to the broader goal of creating a more inclusive and equitable future for all.

“Our goal is not just to offer state-of-the-art technology and products; it’s about improving society in every way possible. Partnering with Hope Uplift Foundation was the best step in reaffirming our commitment to building a better future for our country. We are dedicated to continuing such impactful work and making a positive difference in the years to come,” says Adeel Tahir, Sales Director TECNO Pakistan.

Since 2000, Hope Uplift Foundation has been dedicated to bridging the gap between the rich and the poor, striving not only to meet immediate needs but also to build a brighter future for those in need. As one of Pakistan’s leading NGOs, the Foundation works tirelessly to provide support, instill hope, and uplift communities across the nation through a variety of resources and expertise. Their initiatives include vocational training and tech courses focused at making individuals financially independent. A key aspect of HUF’s broader mission is female empowerment, which aligns with their goal of promoting sustainable development across Pakistan. Through their commendable work, HUF is creating opportunities for the youth to achieve their full potential.

Lubna Shakoh, the Founder & President of the Hope Uplift Foundation, expressed, “We are incredibly grateful to TECNO Pakistan for their generous support. By donating computers and providing high-tech training, TECNO is playing a pivotal role in uplifting our generation and bridging the digital divide. Together, we can drive meaningful change and cultivate a brighter future for the youth of the country.”

