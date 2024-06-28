TECNO and Careem Announce Partnership for Exciting WIN TECNO Campaign MoU Signing Ceremony Held in Karachi

TECNO Pakistan, a leading smartphone brand, and Careem, the pioneer of ride hailing in Pakistan, are joining forces for an exciting Raffles Campaign, offering users the chance to win a CAMON 30 smartphone by TECNO. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony recently took place in Karachi.

TECNO Pakistan was represented by Shiekh Mahad Arif, PR Manager TECNO Pakistan, and Pernia Rathore, Marketing Supervisor TECNO Pakistan. Representing Careem Pakistan was Saad Qadeer, Head of Commercial and Special Projects, and Talha Noman, Sr. Commercial Manager.

To participate in the campaign, simply book as many rides as possible on Flexi Ride through the Careem platform using the promo code “WINTECNO.” Each ride booked with this promo code will increase your chances of winning the contest. This exciting opportunity allows users to enjoy convenient transportation while vying for the chance to own one of the latest, cutting-edge smartphones from TECNO.

