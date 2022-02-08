TECNO and Discover Pakistan bring a chance to explore Pakistan through Camon 18 Premier

The immensely growing global smartphone brand, TECNO is collaborating with Discover Pakistan to explore the beauty of Pakistan. This collaboration focuses on supporting tourism in Pakistan while using the latest camera phone, Camon 18 premier.

The main objective of this project will be to support tourism and discover the beautiful places of Pakistan. TECNO will digitally sponsor the segment “Madventure” of Discover Pakistan which is based on an adventure exploration tour to any part of the country.

The host will be using TECNO Camon 18 Premier for these adventures using the Gimbal Camera, 60xZoom, and Main 64MP “Clear shot all-round” features of the phone. This will be a guiding tour for TECNO Fans to help them capture moments in a travelogue using the Camon 18 premier.

Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan shared his views,

“Pakistan has a large scope for tourism with such amazing places to visit. This venture with Discover Pakistan will be our small gesture towards promoting the tourism culture in the country and to inspire TECNO users to capture the beautiful landscapes using Camon phone. Features like the Gimbal Technology and the 60x Hyper Zoom of Camon 18 Premier will surely be a boost for your photography and videography experience.”

The destinations for these ventures have yet not been revealed by TECNO but will soon be disclosed on TECNO’s official Facebook page. It is anticipated to be a trip from the North to the South with much thrill and fun.